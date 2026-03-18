PM Modi Speaks With Kuwait Crown Prince, Discuss West Asia Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a conversation with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, discussing the evolving situation in West Asia and underlining the importance of regional stability.

During the call, Modi conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid and reiterated India's strong condemnation of recent attacks on Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions in the region, with both sides expressing concern over recent developments.

“Ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains our foremost priority,” Modi said in a post on X, highlighting the strategic and economic significance of the route for global trade and energy supplies.

Spoke with HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid.



We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India's… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2026

Both leaders agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement would be essential to maintaining peace and stability in the region, signalling a preference for dialogue amid ongoing tensions.

Modi also thanked the Kuwaiti leadership for its continued support towards the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community in Kuwait, which forms a significant part of the expatriate population in the Gulf nation.

This comes a day after PM Modi spoke to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the current situation in West Asia amid ongoing US-Israel and Iran war.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, UAE President Discuss Strait Of Hormuz, West Asia — 'Will Work For Early Restoration Of Peace'

The two leaders also agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia," said Modi in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also reiterated India's strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure.

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