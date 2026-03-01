Get App
PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 4,400 Crore Projects In Madurai

He inaugurated eight redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu and dedicated to the nation Chennai BeachChennai Egmore 4th Line.

Read Time: 1 min
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore and laid foundation stone for four-laning of MarakkanamPuducherry section and ParamakudiRamanathapuram section of key NH routes.
(Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore and laid foundation stone for four-laning of Marakkanam–Puducherry section and Paramakudi–Ramanathapuram section of key NH routes.

He inaugurated eight redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu and dedicated to the nation Chennai Beach–Chennai Egmore 4th Line.

Earlier, he arrived here from neighbouring Puducherry and was accorded a rousing reception.

He is scheduled to visit the Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy temple in Tirupparankundram at around 4 pm and offer his worship.

Later, he would address a rally of the NDA at Mandela Nagar in which the alliance party leaders would share a dais with him.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

