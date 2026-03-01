Hyatt To Foray Into Sikkim With 150-Room Hotel

Hyatt Hotels Corporation will foray into Sikkim with a new 150-room property in Gangtok, officials said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday virtually laid the foundation stone for the property, which will come up at Mintokgang as part of the Suryavilas mixed-use project, about 2 km from MG Marg along the road to Tsomgo Lake.

The Himalayan state recorded over 17 lakh tourist arrivals, including more than 71,000 foreign visitors, in 2025, officials said.

While the overall accommodation capacity in Sikkim ranges between 42,000 and 45,000 tourists per day, officials noted that premium inventory in central Gangtok remains limited.

The Hyatt Regency Gangtok will feature multiple dining outlets, a spa, swimming pool, fitness facilities and nearly 13,000 sq ft of meeting and event space, aimed at promoting MICE tourism.

A licensed casino facility is also planned as part of the development.

The investment figure for the project could not be immediately known.

The CM said the project reflects growing investor confidence in Sikkim's peaceful environment, progressive governance and potential as a premier destination in the Eastern Himalayas.

He congratulated the SM Group, the Poddar Group and Hyatt for their collaboration on the project.

Tamang said the entry of a global hospitality brand like Hyatt would enhance Sikkim's international visibility, attract high-quality tourism, and generate meaningful employment and skill-development opportunities for local youth.

He said the state government was committed to sustainable and responsible development that protects the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

