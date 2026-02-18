Travelling To Bali In 2026? You May Need To Show Bank Statements

Tourists planning a trip to Indonesia's most sought-after island, Bali, may soon be required to disclose their financial details, as per a new rule. Authorities are drafting regulations that could require foreign visitors to show proof of funds, declare their planned activities and share the full itinerary during their stay.

The proposed rules may also include a minimum spend and quota system. These new regulations are aimed at promoting quality tourism while protecting Bali's delicate cultural and ecological landscape, according to a South China Morning Post report.

The proposed changes in entry rules for foreign tourists are a part of a bigger policy called the Regional Regulation on the Implementation of Quality Tourism. The goal is to make Bali safer, more organised and better for both visitors and locals.

According to a Bali Sun report, Bali's Governor Wayan Koster last month announced plans to check the financial status of all foreigners arriving on the island.

Under the new rules, if implemented, travellers would be required to show a certain amount of funds in their bank accounts for their trip before they enter the island. "One aspect that is taken into account for quality tourism is how much money there is in [tourists'] savings for the last three months," said Governor Wayan Koster, the Bali Sun report mentioned.

Officials believe that such rules will help prevent tourists from overstaying and working illegally in the country. In addition to this, the new rules will curb crimes that happen when travellers run out of money. The proposed guidelines will also require travellers to meet a minimum spending threshold during their stay in Bali to support the local economy.

"The regulation is being drafted to ensure that tourists visiting Bali truly respect Balinese rules and culture, love Bali and have sufficient funds. They shouldn't end up staying for three weeks with only enough funds for a week, only to end up stranded and committing crimes," Koster added.

He further mentioned that Indonesia is following in the footsteps of other countries, which ask people to show proof of money and a plan for their stay. He highlighted that Indonesians travelling to Europe, the United States, or Australia often need to provide proof of funds and a travel itinerary when applying for visas. Bali wants to do something similar for visitors coming to the island.

Tourists will be required to show bank statements for the past three months, return flight tickets and detailed travel plans and activities. Officials say checks will depend on the type of trip. Short, low-cost vacations might need minimal documents, while longer stays or luxury activities like yacht tours, wellness retreats, or adventure sports could require stronger proof of funds.

Bali welcomed 7.05 million foreign tourists in 2025, up 11.3% from 6.3 million visitors in 2024. This was the highest number of international arrivals in the past 10 years.

