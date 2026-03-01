Dividend Stocks To Watch: Naperol Investments, John Cockerill India, Eighty Jewellers, Engineers India And SBI Life Insurance Company — Check Amount, Payment Date

In this week, six companies —Naperol Investments Ltd., John Cockerill India Ltd., Eighty Jewellers Ltd., Engineers India Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. — have upcoming record dates for dividend payments.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is March 3, 2026, then investors must purchase shares by March 2, 2026, to be eligible. The ex-dividend date, which comes before the record date, reflects when the share price adjusts to account for the upcoming payout.

Among all of the companies giving out interim dividends, Naperol Investments has declared the Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per fully paid up equity share for the financial year 2025-26 and fixed the record date as March 4, 2026 to determine the names of the equity shareholders of the Company who shall be entitled to receive Interim Dividend, the highest among the weekly lot.

John Cockerill India has declared an final dividend of Rs. 7/- (Rupees Five only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One each) and has fixed March 6, 2026, as the record date for payment.

Eighty Jewellers Ltd. has declared a dividend of Rs 0.1 with record date of March 7,

Engineers India Ltd. has declared interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY 25-26) and March 6, 2026 has been fixed as the record date for determining the eligibility of the members for payment of interim dividend.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.7/- per equity share for the financial year ending March 6, 2026.

