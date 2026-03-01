Get App
PM Modi To Chair CCS Meeting Tonight After His Return To Delhi

The meeting is believed to have been convened in the wake of the prevailing situation following the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security in Delhi on Sunday night, government sources said.
(File photo/ PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security in Delhi on Sunday night, government sources said.

The meeting is believed to have been convened in the wake of the prevailing situation following the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel.

"The prime minister will chair a meeting of the CCS on returning to Delhi tonight from his two-day tour of the states. He is expected to land here at around 9.30 pm," a source said.

Modi had visited Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the two-day tour.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

