PM Modi To Inaugurate Micron's Rs 22,516 Crore Semiconductor Plant In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a major semiconductor assembly and testing facility by Micron Technology in Gujarat's Sanand on Saturday, Feb. 28. The project, backed by an investment of Rs 22,516 crore, is a major step in India's plan to become a hub for advanced electronics manufacturing.

The plant, located near Ahmedabad, is being called India's first large-scale semiconductor fabrication-linked facility.

Products

The Sanand plant will produce solid-state drives (SSDs), DRAM, and NAND memory products, which are essential for smartphones, computers, data centers, and servers.

The launch coincides with rising global demand for AI-driven technology, which depends on high-performance memory and storage. Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron's CEO, said that AI systems require advanced memory solutions to operate efficiently, and the need for such products is expected to grow rapidly, as per Yahoo News.

ALSO READ | India Will Soon Be In Top Three Economies, Committed To Expand Trade With Israel: PM Modi Tells Knesset

Investment And Job Opportunities

The Gujarat government signed an agreement with Micron in Jun. 2023 to establish the $2.75 billion unit. Around 2,000 people currently work at the plant, with plans to increase employment to 5,000 direct jobs. The project is also expected to create approximately 15,000 indirect jobs.

The facility also promotes inclusivity, employing specially-abled individuals as operators and technicians, providing opportunities for skilled workers from all sections of society. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has closely supervised the project, which is progressing as scheduled.

How The Plant Works

As an Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) facility, the plant receives semiconductor wafers from Micron's global fabrication units.

Chips are assembled into functional units. They are tested for speed, memory capacity, and performance. Essential details are marked on the chips. Finally, the products are packaged for both domestic and international markets.

This process transforms raw semiconductor wafers into ready-to-use memory products.

ALSO READ | India's Semiconductor Push: Top 4 By 2032 And Best By 2035, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

India's Semiconductor Milestone

The Sanand plant strengthens the country's ability to meet growing demand for memory and storage products, particularly for AI applications.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.