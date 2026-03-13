PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: PM Modi To Release 22nd Installment Today, 9.32 Crore Farmers To Get Rs 2,000

About 9.32 crore farmers in India are expected to benefit from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana as the 22nd instalment will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, March 13, 2026. The eligible farmers will get a Rs 2,000 payment in their registered bank accounts.

As per the official report from Guwahati, Assam, PM Modi will release up to Rs 18,640 crore in the 22nd instalment at 05:00 p.m. on March 13.

What is the PM-KISAN scheme?

The PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme which has been operational since 2018 to provide essential welfare to landholding farmers in India. A total of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months are transferred directly into the registered bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

For registration, some documents are essential to submit if farmers have completed the KYC formalities, Aadhaar seeding and other required papers mentioned on the official website. To apply for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, visit the official PM-Kisan website and click "New Farmer Registration" in the "Farmers Corner," or visit a Common Service Centre (CSC).

Taking the urgency for financial support for seeds, equipment and fertilisers for small and marginal farmers, the scheme has been introduced by the government.

How to check if the instalment has been credited?

1. Through SMS

The text message will be received by beneficiaries on their registered mobile numbers once the instalment is released by the government.

A credited message on the bank account holder will be reflected with Rs 2,000.

2. Through ATM

Visit the nearest ATM and check your account balance.

A mini statement is the other option to check the Rs 2,000 instalment.

3. By visiting the bank

Also, the registered farmer can visit the bank to check the received instalment with the help of the passbook.

Update your passbook to make records of the instalments credited throughout the year to your account.

