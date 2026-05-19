Petrol Prices Up To Rs 114: Check Indian Cities With Costliest Fuel Rates After Latest Hike

Indian consumers are facing a sharp rise in fuel expenses once again, with petrol prices in several cities racing towards the Rs 114-per-litre mark after the latest hike, exposing the widening gap in fuel costs across states.

According to fuel price data, Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor has emerged as India's costliest fuel market, with petrol touching Rs 114.48 per litre after the latest hike.

Diesel prices in the district also climbed to Rs 102.21 per litre, making it the most expensive diesel market in the country as well.

The increase comes after petrol and diesel prices were raised by 90 paise per litre for the second time in less than a week, adding pressure on consumers and transport operators.

Vijayawada, which earlier held the record for the country's highest petrol price, now reports petrol at Rs 113.40 per litre and diesel at Rs 101.12 per litre.

Compared with Delhi, where petrol costs Rs 98.64 per litre, motorists in Vijayawada are paying nearly Rs 15 more per litre.

Across Andhra Pradesh, several cities reported petrol prices above Re 114 per litre. Nellore recorded Rs 114.29, Kakinada Rs 114.24, Kurnool Rs 114.10, Machilipatnam Rs 114.09 and Eluru Rs 114.06 per litre.

Neighbouring Telangana also saw elevated prices, with Nizamabad reporting petrol at Rs 113.13 per litre.

In Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram recorded petrol at Rs 111.51 and diesel at Rs 100.28 per litre.

Parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Mandla and Chhatarpur, also crossed the Rs 112 mark.

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Among metro cities, Kolkata remained the most expensive fuel market with petrol priced at Rs 109.70 per litre, followed by Mumbai at Rs 107.59 and Chennai at Rs 104.49.

Delhi continued to remain the cheapest among major metros.

Fuel prices vary across states due to differences in VAT, local levies, transportation costs and dealer commissions, as petrol and diesel remain outside the GST framework.

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