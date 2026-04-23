Petrol, Diesel Prices Updated On April 23: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai And More

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on April 23, even as global oil prices held on to recent gains for the fourth straight day. The government is considering the introduction of a fuel price stabilisation mechanism to shield consumers from sharp spikes in petrol, diesel and LPG prices amid heightened global energy volatility, according to government sources.

In the national capital, petrol is still selling at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. Rates are comparatively steeper in Mumbai, where petrol is being sold at Rs 103.50 per litre and diesel at about Rs 90.01 per litre. With state elections approaching, the government may prefer to keep auto fuels under control.

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Fuel Rates on April 23 City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi 94.77 87.67 Mumbai 103.54 90.03 Kolkata 105.45 92.02 Chennai 100.84 92.39 Ahmedabad 94.49 90.16 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Patna 105.71 91.49 Bengaluru 102.96 90.99 Lucknow 95.34 88.50

ALSO READ: Brent Crude Climbs Above $105 As US-Iran Peace Talks Stall, Hormuz Tensions Escalate

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Fuel prices in India depend on several factors, with global crude oil prices being the most significant as crude is the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel.

The rupee–dollar exchange rate also influences fuel prices since India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements.

Additionally, central excise duty and state-level VAT significantly affect the final retail price of petrol and diesel, which is why rates differ across cities.

Get all the latest updates on the US, Israel-Iran war here.

Global Oil Prices

Oil prices extended gains for a fourth straight session as tensions between the US and Iran intensified, with no breakthrough in peace negotiations and continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude hovered near $106 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded around $97, reflecting sustained supply concerns.

The ongoing standoff has severely disrupted flows through Hormuz — a key artery for global energy trade. The US has maintained a naval blockade on ships linked to Iran, aiming to increase pressure on Tehran. Iran, however, has kept the strait largely shut to international traffic and escalated tensions, with reports of gunboats firing on commercial vessels.

Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by Rs 195.50 on April 1, on the back of surge in global crude oil prices linked to the escalating Middle East conflict. A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies. Commercial liquefied petroleum gas rates were last increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1.

Domestic cooking gas LPG rates, which were last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remain unchanged, according to news agency PTI. It costs Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

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