Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 19: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata And More

Petrol and diesel prices remained largely steady across major Indian cities on September 19, with rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai showing no change in the latest available metro city data, according to fuel price trackers.

Global crude prices have remained elevated amid geopolitical uncertainty. Brent crude had recently eased after reaching a four month high, with Brent quoted at $107.82 a barrel and WTI at $104.86. Despite the elevated international crude prices, Indian retail petrol and diesel prices have remained relatively stable in the major cities.

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City-Wise Petrol and Diesel Prices

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs.102.12/litre

Diesel: Rs.95.20/litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs.111.21/litre

Diesel: Rs.97.83/litre

Kollkata

Petrol: Rs.113.51/litre

Diesel: Rs.99.82/litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs.107.77/litre

Diesel: Rs.99.55/litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs.111.68/litre

Diesel: Rs.99.56/litre

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs.102.97/litre

Diesel: Rs.95.64/litre

Noida

Petrol: Rs.101.96/litre

Diesel: Rs.95.44/litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs.116.15/litre

Diesel: Rs.104.23/litre

Jaipur

Petrol: Rs.112.66/litre

Diesel: Rs.97.78/litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs.101.86/litre

Diesel: Rs.95.36/litre

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs.101.54/litre

Diesel: Rs.89.47/litre

Bhubaneswar

Petrol: Rs.108.97/litre

Diesel: Rs.100.68/litre

The September 19 city-wise figures show no change in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, while Bengaluru's petrol and diesel rates were listed at Rs 111.68/litre and Rs 99.56/litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices vary across Indian cities largely because of state-level taxes, particularly VAT, along with transportation costs and dealer commissions. Petrol and diesel are outside the GST regime, so state level taxation contributes to the differences in retail prices.

Recent Government Move On Fuel Exports

The Centre recently reduced export levies on petrol and diesel. Effective September 16, the petrol export levy was reduced by Rs.1 per litre to Rs.0.50 per litre, while the diesel levy was cut by Rs.5 to Rs.20 per litre.

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