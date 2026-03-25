Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 25: Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, And More

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities largely remained the same on March 25, despite the global crude oil benchmarks edging lower amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and disruptions to key maritime trade corridors. The Middle East conflict began on February 28 after joint US‑Israel airstrikes on Iran, which triggered retaliatory action from Tehran and pushed the region into renewed turmoil. Oil dropped amid hopes of a de-escalation of tensions.

Across the national capital, petrol still costs Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. The prices are relatively lower when compared to Mumbai, where petrol is being sold at Rs 103.5o per litre, a slight decline from yesterday and diesel at about Rs 90.03 per litre.

In major metropolitan cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, petrol prices remain above the Rs 100 per litre mark, whereas diesel remains below the Rs 100 per litre mark.

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City Diesel Price Petrol Price Delhi Rs 87.67 Rs 94.77 Mumbai Rs 90.03 Rs 103.50 Bengaluru Rs 90.99 Rs 102.92 Kolkata Rs 92.02 Rs 105.45 Chennai Rs 92.39 Rs 100.84 Hyderabad Rs 95.7 Rs 107.46 Patna Rs 91.49 Rs 105.23 Lucknow Rs 87.81 Rs 103.14 Global Oil Prices

Oil dipped on hints that a US diplomatic effort aimed to end the war with Iran was expected to be gathering pace. Reports emerged stating that the US had sent Iran a 15-point plan and that Washington was seeking a one-month ceasefire.

Brent tanked up to 7% to near $97 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $87.

Meanwhile, India assured that its energy requirements remain well-secured despite significant disruptions in global supply chains. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed Parliament that the country has enough storage and a non-stop supply arrangement of crude oil.

On March 7, domestic LPG prices were increased by Rs 60, raising the cost of a 14.2‑kg cylinder in Delhi from Rs 853 to Rs 913. Commercial LPG cylinders also saw a major hike, currently priced at approximately Rs 1,884.50 in the national capital.

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What Determines Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Fuel prices in India depend on several factors, with global crude oil prices being the most significant as crude is the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel.

The rupee–dollar exchange rate also influences fuel prices since India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements.

Additionally, central excise duty and state-level VAT significantly affect the final retail price of petrol and diesel, which is why rates differ across cities.

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