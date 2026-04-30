Parcel Scam: How Fraudsters Duped Maharashtra Woman Of Rs 15.76 Lakh

A 61-year-old woman from Thane has allegedly been defrauded of Rs 15.76 lakh in a "parcel scam," police confirmed on Thursday. The victim, who previously worked as a nanny in Dubai, was reportedly lured under the pretext of receiving a high-value gift from abroad, as per PTI.

She was targeted by fraudsters while she was using her Dubai mobile number, an official from the Naupada police station said. According to her complaint, two individuals contacted her on April 14, claiming a parcel containing gold jewellery and a premium mobile phone from Italy had arrived at Mumbai airport.

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The police official stated the fraudsters used specific details to gain the victim's trust before initiating a series of demands for "clearance charges." They told her the consignment needed to be cleared before April 22, and threatened her with legal action. They further intimidated her by telling her she would be blocked from going back to Dubai.

The suspects made multiple calls from various phone numbers and used WhatsApp to share bank account details, coercing the woman into making several transfers.

"Under pressure and fear of arrest, the woman transferred Rs 15,76,000 into various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters," a police official confirmed, reported PTI.

Police have booked two unidentified individuals under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said efforts were on to trace the culprits.

Authorities have repeatedly cautioned the public against falling for such "customs" or "parcel" traps, reiterating that government agencies never demand payments via private bank transfers or threaten citizens over the phone with immediate arrest.

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