'No Such Accident': Chhattisgarh Govt Rejects Reports Of Plane Crash In Narayanpur Hills

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday dismissed reports of a plane crash in the Narayanpur Hills, after several media outlets claimed that a private aircraft had gone down in Jashpur district. Officials said no such incident has been reported.

Multiple videos showing thick smoke rising from the hills had also gone viral on social media.

"Some news channels and web portals have reported a plane crash in the Narayanpur hills in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district. There are no reports of such an accident," reported ANI, quoting Chhattisgarh government.

Meanwhile, Jashpur Collector Rohit Vyas said that there is no evidence to support the claims of a crash.

Air traffic controllers also denied that any aircraft went missing in that region.

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"We have also contacted air traffic controllers in Jharkhand and Odisha. Officials in Jharkhand have confirmed that no aircraft under their control was flying in that area in a way that could have led to a loss of contact. Odisha authorities have also initially denied any such loss of contact," he added.



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The visuals showed thick smoke and flames rising from a hillside.



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In February, an air ambulance crashed near Simaria in Chatra district of Jharkhand, in which at least seven people on board were killed. The aircraft was travelling from Ranchi to Delhi at the time.

In December 2025, a trainer aircraft crashed in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh after hitting a 33kV high voltage power line, resulting in injuries to the pilot and another occupant.

The incident involving the aircraft belonging to Redward Aviation Company took place near the fields in Amagon, some 2 kilometres away from the Suktara airstrip on Seoni-Nagpur National Highway number 44.

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