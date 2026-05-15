NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Announces New Date, Exam To Be Held On June 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday has announced that the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026, with the approval of the Government of India. The NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination will be now held on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

The NTA has advised candidates appearing for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination to complete their application process before the registration portal closes on May 20, 2026 at 11:50 p.m. Candidates who are yet to submit their forms have been asked to fill out the online application, pay the prescribed examination fee, and download the confirmation page for future reference.

NTA said candidates must carefully verify all details entered in the application form before making the fee payment, as no changes will be allowed later. Only those candidates who have successfully paid the fee will be treated as having completed the application process.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Steps To Access NTA Portal

1. Accessing the Portal

Open the official UGC NET registration website.

Click on the "Register / New Registration" option on the homepage.

Read all instructions and guidelines displayed carefully.

Select the declaration checkbox to accept instructions.

Click "Click Here to Proceed". The system will redirect to DigiLocker authentication.

2. DigiLocker Registration (New Users)

Click "Sign Up".

Enter mobile number and complete OTP verification.

Select Identity Type (Aadhaar / PAN / Driving License).

Note: Registration is not not Aadhaar-dependent. You may use any available identity option.

Fill in details: Name, DOB, Gender, Username, and PIN.

Click "Verify" and proceed to the authorisation page.

3. DigiLocker Login (Existing Users)

Sign in using Mobile Number, PAN, or Driving License.

Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click "Verify".

4. Consent and Form Submission

On the authorisation page, click "Allow" or "Authorize" to share details with the portal.

Upon successful validation, the UGC-NET registration form will open automatically.

Fill in Personal, Contact, and educational details, set Security Questions, and enter CAPТСНА.

Review and click "Submit". The system will generate your Application Number.

NEET Re-Examination Process Flow

Photo: UGC

On Tuesday, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 conducted on May 3, following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities. The agency announced that it would conduct the examination again, the dates for which would be notified later, triggering outrage among students and parents across the country.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak: NTA Insider Involvement Likely, CBI Tells Court; Seven Arrested So Far

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