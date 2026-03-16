NDA Sweeps Bihar Rajya Sabha Polls; Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin Among 5 Winners

BJP president Nitin Nabin, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and three other NDA candidates on Monday won the Rajya Sabha elections in the state, an official said.

Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur of the JD(U), BJP leader Shivesh Kumar and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha also emerged victorious, said Khyati Singh, the Secretary of Vidhan Sabha, who is also the Returning Officer for Rajya Sabha polls.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary thanked all MLAs of the NDA, which occupies 202 seats of the 243-strong assembly, for voting in favour of the BJP-led coalition.

With numbers comfortably in favour of the NDA for four seats and marginally short for the fifth, the Opposition forced an election by fielding RJD's Amarendra Dhari Singh.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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