Mumbai Water Cuts To Continue? Drought Sparks Concerns As Maharashtra Mulls 10% Cut

Mumbai's water cuts could stay in place for months, with the Maharashtra government considering a 10% reduction in urban drinking water supply and curbs on new construction as drought tightens its grip on the state.

The proposal was discussed at the first meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on drought mitigation on Tuesday, a week after drought was declared in 265 of the state's 358 tehsils, or about 74%, The Indian Express reported.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who chairs the panel, said the Water Resources Department has been asked to study the feasibility of the cut and submit a report before a final call is taken. "Water scarcity is a reality," he said, adding that a decision would come soon.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The numbers explain the urgency. Total storage in the state's dams stood at 75.53% on Tuesday, against 88.35% a year ago, while the monsoon has ended with an 18% rainfall deficit. Officials want to plan the available stock for the next nine to 10 months.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is unlikely to withdraw its existing 10% cut for domestic consumption any time soon, as the city's stock is expected to last until about mid-May 2027.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar told the House that El Nino and rising temperatures in October and November could put extra pressure on supplies for the summer months.

ALSO READ: No Water, No Hope? Maharashtra Villagers Puts Up 'Village For Sale' Banners As Drying Farms, Wells Deepen Woes

Bangar said the city's demand is about 4,600 million litres a day (MLD), against a supply of 4,100 MLD, leaving a shortfall of 500 MLD. Areas near supply points receive water at higher pressure, while tail-end locations, including some chawls, may not get adequate water. Should the state impose the cut, the city's restrictions will effectively continue, as per Hindustan Times.

He was responding to opposition leader Kishori Pednekar, who demanded an immediate withdrawal of the cut. She alleged that Mumbaikars were bearing the brunt while private and commercial establishments continued to get water.

The government has also planned wider drought measures. Environment Minister Pankaja Munde has directed officials to halt construction of individual and commercial buildings in water-scarce areas and avoid projects such as cement roads. Drinking water and cattle fodder will get priority, followed by fodder crops, rabi crops and sugarcane, HT reported.

The state is reviewing the drought status of 10-15 talukas that missed the Trigger-1 threshold and is examining a suspension of farm loan recoveries. It has allocated Rs 6,728 crore under its employment guarantee scheme for rural works. A three-member panel of secretaries will study fodder shortage.

ALSO READ: Deficient Rain Impact: Shadow of El Nino Threatens Upcoming Rabi Season After Kharif

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.