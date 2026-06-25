Rains Nowcast Warning: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane And Raigad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow nowcast warning for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, forecasting light to moderate spells of rain at isolated places over the next three hours.

The warning, issued at 7 am on June 25, advised residents to take precautions as monsoon activity continued over the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Mumbai received its first spell of heavy monsoon rain this season, leading to 113 incidents of tree and branch falls across the city in the past 24 hours, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Of these, 40 were reported in the island city, 23 in the eastern suburbs and 50 in the western suburbs.

The rain comes after the southwest monsoon advanced into Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra earlier this week, ending a delayed onset for the city.

K S Hosalikar, a former senior IMD official, said at 8.30 am that moderate to intermittent heavy showers were possible along the west coast from Raigad to Goa and parts of Karnataka at isolated places over the next three to four hours. For Mumbai, he forecast partly cloudy skies with occasional light showers over the next two to three hours, while advising people to watch for IMD updates.

The IMD's regional centre in Mumbai has been issuing frequent nowcast alerts amid active monsoon conditions over the Konkan coast.

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Mumbai Rains Yesterday

Mumbai experienced the season's first rainfall disrupted both road and rail traffic in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, flooding low-lying areas and leaving commuters stranded during rush hours. Some parts of the city received over 300 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8 am. Among the areas that received exceptionally heavy rains, Malvani in the western suburbs recorded 340 mm, while Parel in central Mumbai received 334 mm of rainfall during the period.

The intensity reduced later as the island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded 12 mm, 6 mm and 7 mm rainfall, respectively, from 8 am to 2 pm. The southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date.

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