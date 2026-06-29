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Mumbai Rains Forecast: IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' For City, Neighbouring Regions

IMD warns of thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rain across Mumbai, Thane and adjoining districts.

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Mumbai Rains Forecast: IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' For City, Neighbouring Regions
IMD issues orange alert as thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rain loom over Mumbai.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring regions, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of 40-50 kmph and light to moderate rainfall at isolated places. The warning also covers parts of South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, where similar weather conditions are expected.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, said residents should brace for squally weather, with the possibility of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms disrupting normal life in parts of the state. The IMD has advised people to remain cautious and follow weather updates as the monsoon remains active over Maharashtra.

(This is a developing story)

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