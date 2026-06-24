Mumbai Rain Fury: Area-Wise Rainfall Recorded Across The City In Last 24 Hours

Mumbai witnessed very heavy overnight rainfall as several parts of the city recorded more than 200 mm of rain within an eight-hour period between 10 pm on June 23 and 6 am on June 24. The intense downpour triggered widespread waterlogging, disrupted traffic movement, and raised concerns over flooding in low-lying areas.

According to data from Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), Malwani in Malad recorded the highest rainfall at 334 mm, followed by Powai at 296 mm and Charkop in Kandivali at 265 mm. Other areas that received exceptionally heavy rainfall included Borivali (250 mm), Parel (219 mm), Dadar (277 mm), and Vikhroli (202 mm). Bhandup recorded 198 mm of rain, while Worli received 237 mm during the same period.

The heavy showers led to water accumulation at several vulnerable locations across the city, including Hindmata, Andheri Subway, Malad Subway, and parts of Sion. Traffic movement was affected during the early morning hours as commuters faced delays due to inundated roads. Civic authorities deployed drainage and emergency response teams to clear waterlogged stretches and restore normal traffic flow.

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In view of the continuing wet weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, warning of moderate to intense rainfall spells over the next 24 hours. The alert also covers neighbouring districts such as Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Sindhudurg, where heavy rainfall activity is expected to persist.

The overnight deluge comes amid strengthening monsoon conditions over the region and is among the most intense rainfall events recorded in Mumbai this season. Authorities have advised residents to remain vigilant, avoid flooded areas, and follow weather advisories as heavy rain is likely to continue in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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