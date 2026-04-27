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Horrific Accident On Marine Drive In Mumbai, Three People Killed

Three people died in a road accident on Mumbai's Marine Drive early Monday morning involving a speeding bike, police confirmed all victims died on the spot.

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Horrific Accident On Marine Drive In Mumbai, Three People Killed
Picture used for representational purpose only.

In a tragic accident on early Monday morning, at least three people died after a speeding motorcycle struck them at Marine Drive in Mumbai. According to police, the incident took place around 5:45 a.m. at the Parsi Gymkhana junction signal on N S Road when a speeding bike hit an elderly man crossing the road. 

The motorcycle was being driven recklessly by its rider, who had a woman as a pillion passenger. The rider ignored the signal and rammed into the pedestrian, a PTI report stated.

Some passersby rushed the three injured persons viz the motorcyclist, the woman passenger, and the pedestrian to GT Hospital, where all of them were declared dead, the official said. The vehicles involved in the accident were badly damaged due to the impact, reported IANS quoting the Marine Drive Police.

Three killed as motorbike hits pedestrian at Marine Drive in Mumbai

Three killed as motorbike hits pedestrian at Marine Drive in Mumbai

This is a developing story

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