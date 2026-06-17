Mumbai Monorail Relaunch Likely To Bring Higher Fares After Nine-Month Shutdown

Mumbai's Monorail service will resume operations after a nine-month suspension, but commuters may have to pay higher fares once the service restarts. The fare revision proposal is being considered by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to improve the financial sustainability of the loss-making transport system and cover rising operational and maintenance costs, reported Hindustan Times.

Officials confirmed that the necessity for the fare revision is driven directly by the soaring costs of ongoing operations and track maintenance, coupled with the capital-intensive procurement of brand-new train rakes from the Hyderabad-based manufacturer, Medha Servo Drives, it said.

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The Mumbai Monorail was suspended on September 20, 2025, following repeated technical failures, safety concerns and operational challenges. During the suspension period, authorities carried out extensive upgrades, including fleet improvements, track repairs and the installation of a modern Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system.

Proposed Fare Revision

The MMRDA has proposed increasing fares to offset the cost of new train rakes and higher maintenance expenses. If approved by the Maharashtra government, it will mark the second fare revision since the Monorail began operations in 2014.

Under the proposed fare structure, the minimum ticket price could rise to ₹10 for journeys up to 3 km, compared with the existing ₹5 fare. The maximum fare is proposed at ₹70 for trips of 18 km and above, bringing the pricing structure closer to Mumbai Metro fares.

The Monorail system has received critical safety approval from retired Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety P.S. Baghel. However, final clearance from the Maharashtra government's Urban Development Department is still awaited before operations can officially resume.

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The Monorail continues to face financial difficulties, with critics often referring to it as a “white elephant” due to its high operating costs and low revenue generation. The MMRDA and the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) have been dealing with significant losses.

The project reportedly recorded a loss of ₹460.26 crore during the 2025-26 financial year, largely due to capital expenditure on new train rakes procured from Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives.

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