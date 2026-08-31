Mumbai Local Train Schedule: Western Railway Tweaks Timetable Effective Sept 1, Adds AC Services

Western Railway will introduce a revised timetable for Mumbai suburban trains from September 1, bringing changes to train timings, routes and halts while keeping the overall number of services unchanged at 1,414.

According to a post by DRM Mumbai Central, Western Railway on X, the new Suburban Timetable No. 79 is aimed at better deploying existing services based on passenger demand, operating conditions and congestion points.

Under the revised schedule, six new services will be introduced, while six low-demand services will be withdrawn. The rationalisation will allow Western Railway to redeploy train paths and resources without increasing the total number of suburban services.

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A key change is aimed at easing peak-hour congestion at Borivali, which can lead to crowding and delays. The 18:22 Churchgate-Virar AC service and 19:05 Churchgate-Virar service will skip Borivali on a trial basis. The railway said alternative services will continue to serve Borivali. For passengers on the 18:22 AC local, another AC service leaves Churchgate at 18:28, with a halt at Borivali.

Western Railway will also retain Dahisar halts for the identified services, helping distribute passenger loads across the corridor and reducing pressure on Borivali.

The revised timetable will increase weekday AC local services from 145 to 147. Two existing non-AC services will be converted into AC services:

Churchgate-Borivali: 5:28 pm

Borivali-Churchgate: 6:24 pm

Both services will retain their existing routes and timings, according to the DRM's post.

The new timetable will also provide direct connectivity between Dadar and Dahanu Road by integrating an existing Dadar–Virar service with a Virar-Dahanu Road service. The revised service will leave Dadar at 5:22 pm and reach Dahanu Road at 7:30 pm.

Morning connectivity from Virar towards Churchgate will also be improved. The 7:59 am Virar-Churchgate service will be converted into an AC local, while the 8:23 am Virar–Dadar service will be extended to Churchgate. It will reach Churchgate at 9:48 am, providing an additional morning option for commuters from the extended suburban belt.

The timetable also adds services on the Borivali-Bhayandar-Virar corridor, including:

Bhayandar-Virar: 7:46 am

Borivali-Bhayandar: 10:14 pm

Borivali-Virar: 10:51 pm

Virar-Borivali: 11:51 pm

Borivali-Bhayandar: 12:28 am

Western Railway said these additions are intended to address passenger requirements beyond the main peak periods.

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Another change will see the 10:24 am Churchgate-Borivali AC slow service operate up to Goregaon, with its return journey originating from Goregaon.

The six withdrawn services are largely low-demand, off-peak services, including trains on shorter-distance sections. Western Railway said the changes are part of a broader effort to improve punctuality and optimise the existing suburban network rather than simply add more trains.

The railway has advised commuters to check the revised timetable before travelling from September 1, as timings, routes and halts of several services will change.

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