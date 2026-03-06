Mumbai Heat Wave: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Amid Rising Temperatures — Check Forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an yellow alert for heatwave in Mumbai and adjoining districts amid rising temperatures,

The weather department has forecast hot and humid conditions for Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

Mumbai recorded the highest temperature of the year at 38.9 degree celsius, marking a sharp rise above the seasonal average.

The weather department has issued a “hot and humid” advisory for Friday, Sunday and Monday across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, warning that residents are likely to continue experiencing uncomfortable weather conditions due to the combination of heat and humidity.



Here's A District-wise Forecast From March 6 to March 10



According to the IMD forecast chart, weather conditions across the districts are expected to remain largely similar during the five-day period, with a very likely probability of occurrence.



Palghar: Hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets are expected on March 6, followed by dry conditions on March 7.

Whereas, hot and humid conditions are likely in isolated pockets on March 8 and March 9.



Thane: The district is likely to experience hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets on March 6, followed by dry conditions on March 7. Hot and humid conditions are likely to return again on March 8 and March 9.



Mumbai: Mumbai is likely to see hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets on March 6, followed by dry conditions on March 7. Whereas, hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets are expected again on March 8 and March 9.



Raigad: The district is forecast to experience hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets on March 6, followed by dry conditions on March 7. Hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets are likely on March 8.

