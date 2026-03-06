IndiGo Extends Free Cancellation Waivers For Middle East, Istanbul Flights Amid Gulf Crisis

IndiGo will provide full waiver on flight cancellations for passengers travelling to and from the Middle East and Turkey's Istanbul as regional volatility persists, according to a statement by the airline on Friday.

The free waivers on cancellations will be applicable till March 31, 2026, IndiGo said.

The Indian carrier, in its statement, said customers are requested to stay updated on their flight status by checking on IndiGo's website and social media channels.

IndiGo said that it is closely monitoring the developments across the impacted region, and continues to publish real time updates on its website and social media channels. The airline said that it remains firmly committed to prioritising the safety and security of its passengers, crew and aircraft.

IndiGo had earlier cancelled over 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from Feb 28 to March 3 due to the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and other Gulf countries. In a regulatory filing, the airline said that it will continue to closely monitor the revenue environment arising from this situation.

With airspace curbs in the Middle East due to the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, flight services have been significantly impacted since Feb 28.

"More than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations have been cancelled between February 28 and March 3," IndiGo said.

"Our operational teams are continuously assessing the evolving regional developments, recalibrating flight schedules, and planning repatriation operations in coordination with relevant authorities in India and the respective international jurisdictions, with the objective of minimising disruption to passengers," it had stated in the filing.

Track US-Iran War News Live Updates

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.