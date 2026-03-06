Ramadan 2026: Check March 7 Sehri, Iftar Timings In Your City

The holy month of Ramadan began on Feb. 19, 2026, marking a time of fasting, prayer and reflection for Muslims worldwide. During Ramadan, observers fast from dawn to dusk and focus on spiritual growth, charity and helping the community.

Ramadan, also called Ramzan, begins after the crescent moon is sighted, usually first in Gulf countries. A day later, the holy period begins in India and nearby regions.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It represents discipline, gratitude and is one of the five pillars of Islam.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, starting the day with Sehri, a pre-fast meal. Their fast breaks after sunset at a time called Iftar, often with dates and water.

The timings for Sehri and Iftar usually depend on sunrise and sunset. Here is taking a look at the timings across different cities in India for March 7.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri, Iftar Timings for March 7

Delhi - Sehri 05:22 a.m., Iftar 6:24 p.m.

Lucknow - 05:07 a.m., Iftar 6.10 p.m.

Kolkata- Sehri 4.39 a.m., Iftar 5:43 p.m.

Mumbai- Sehri 5.41 a.m., Iftar 6.46 p.m.

Hyderabad- Sehri 5.18 a.m., Iftar 6.24 p.m.

Chennai - Sehri 5:11 a.m., Iftar 6:19 p.m.

Bengaluru- Sehri 5:22 a.m., Iftar 6:29 p.m.

Jaipur - Sehri 5:28 a.m., Iftar 6:31 p.m.

Ahmedabad - Sehri 5:42 a.m., Iftar 6:46 p.m.

Ramadan 2026: Significance

The period of Ramadan lasts 29 to 30 days and ends with Eid al-Fitr, which is an important Islamic festival. It is considered to be the month when the Qur'an was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad. During Ramadan, Muslims fast, gather with family and friends, prepare special meals, seek Allah's blessings and reflect on the Prophet's teachings.

