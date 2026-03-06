Iran President Makes Big Remark As War Escalates, Says Mediation Should Address...'

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday said several countries have initiated efforts to mediate an end to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel, stressing that any negotiations must address those responsible for triggering the war.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Iran remains committed to peace but would firmly defend its sovereignty.

“Some countries have begun mediation efforts. Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity and sovereignty,” he wrote.

“Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict.”

According to a Guardian report, countries including Qatar, Turkey, Egypt and Oman have at various points offered to mediate since the United States and Israel launched joint strikes last Saturday.

However, Iran's foreign ministry had earlier indicated that the current moment was focused on defending the country rather than pursuing diplomacy.

The latest conflict erupted while Iran was engaged in talks in Oman over its nuclear programme. The Guardian noted that previous US and Israeli strikes in June had also coincided with ongoing nuclear negotiations.

Meanwhile, there has been little indication from Washington or Tel Aviv of any immediate willingness to enter negotiations.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said late Thursday that American military operations over Iran were expected to “surge dramatically.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also announced an intensified phase of its campaign on Friday.

The conflict entered its seventh day on Friday, with the IDF releasing footage claiming that around 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out strikes that dismantled an underground military bunker beneath the leadership compound in Tehran associated with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

