Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Multiple Vehicles Collide On Northbound Marine Line To Worli Route | Watch

Two crashes involving six vehicles shut the northbound tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road for 80 minutes early Friday after a car caught fire. No injuries were reported. The control room received the report at 2:39 a.m. on November 13. Two vehicles collided on the northbound stretch from Marine Lines towards Worli. The Coastal Road Control Room called in the police, an ambulance and a towing van. About 15 minutes later, a car and a taxi were involved in a second crash at the same spot.

Firefighters stationed on the Coastal Road put out the blaze at 3:26 a.m. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, a 108 ambulance and Coastal Road staff were mobilised.

The first crash was reported at 2:33 a.m. on the stretch from Marine Lines towards Worli. As traffic backed up, the control room closed the tunnel as a precaution at 2:48 a.m. A car involved in the second crash caught fire at around 2:50 a.m. The control room switched the tunnel's ventilation fans to manual mode and ran them at full speed. Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel put out the blaze at 3:26 a.m.

The tunnel reopened at 4:08 a.m. after towing crews cleared all six vehicles.

Last month, three people were killed and one critically injured after a speeding black BMW crashed on Mumbai's Coastal Road. The accident took place around 5:20 am near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College, after the driver allegedly lost control while travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali. The car hit a boundary wall before falling off a bridge, according to police.

ALSO READ | Mumbai BMW Crash Caught On Camera: Three Dead, One Injured After Accident On Coastal Road

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