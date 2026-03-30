Man Tries To Open IndiGo Flight's Emergency Exit Door Mid-Air, Claims He Was 'Possessed By Ghost'

In a shocking incident, a passenger on board an IndiGo flight on Saturday tried to open the emergency exit door a few minutes before landing. During interrogation, he also made bizarre claim that he was "possessed by a ghost". The IndiGo flight 6E-185 was travelling from Bengaluru to Varanasi. It took off from Bengaluru at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, NDTV reported.

The passenger has been identified as Mohammad Adnan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. According to officials, Adnan attempted to tamper with the emergency door just 15 minutes after takeoff. As soon as the cabin crew detected the attempt, he said it was a mistake. They warned him not to repeat the action, the report added.

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He behaved normally for the rest of the flight until around 10:20 p.m. A few moments before the flight was scheduled to arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, when the plane was about 500 feet in the air, Adnan again made an attempt to open the emergency exit door. This time, the cabin crew alerted the pilot, who decided to abort the landing and take the aircraft back into the air, according to the report.

A go-around was conducted, and later the flight landed at the airport at 10:35 p.m. Passengers onboard were shocked by Adnan's actions and even thanked the crew for the safe landing.

As per the protocol, Adnan was handed over to the security personnel and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airport. The police were informed about the entire incident and a case was registered against him. On being questioned about his actions by the police officials at the airport, Adnan claimed that he did not know why he acted like this during the flight. He even said that he was "possessed by a ghost," the NDTV report added.

On the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Gomti Zone) Akash Patel told Hindustan Times, “After interrogation, a notice was served to the accused passenger. He was later handed over to his parents. Investigations are ongoing.”

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During interrogation, Adnan told the officials that he was returning from a Goa vacation and claimed he did not know the handle he pulled would open the emergency exit door.

The HT report added that he has been booked under Section 125 (an act endangering life or personal safety of others) based on the complaint filed by IndiGo assistant security manager Devanshu Pratap Singh.

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