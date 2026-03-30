Man Brutally Attacked, Genitals Severed After Roadside Quarrel In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Saturday night near Shindewadi village on the Gangapur-Lasur road, and a search was on for the culprits, they said.

The 32-year-old victim was returning with a friend after dropping off a consignment in his mini pick-up vehicle, an official from Gangapur police station told PTI. The vehicle halted at a sharp turn due to a technical problem. A passing van narrowly avoided a collision with it, sparking a quarrel between the occupants of the two vehicles.

The victim fled into a nearby field, chased by six to seven persons from the van. They allegedly thrashed him and severed his genitals before abandoning him on a nearby road, the official said. The victim was later taken to the Gangapur sub-district hospital for treatment, he said.

"We have registered a case in this connection. We have learnt that a group of six-seven persons was allegedly involved in this incident. They are on the run, and we are searching for them," the official said.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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