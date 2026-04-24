Mumbai Under Yellow Alert Due To Hot and Humid Conditions, Pune to Get Rainfall Till April 26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai between April 24 and April 28 as the city is expected to see hot and humid conditions.

There is also a possibility of light rain or thunderstorms during the afternoon or evening. On April 25, similar weather will continue in isolated pockets. From April 26 onwards, conditions are likely to turn dry and remain so till April 28.

In Thane, hot and humid weather with chances of light rain or thunderstorms is forecast on April 24. The following two days may continue to see similar weather before dry weather sets in from April 27. Raigad is also likely to see hot and humid conditions over the next three days.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Wardha, Chandrapur, Amravati and Akola on different days during the April 24-28 period which indicates the possibility of heatwave conditions.

Nashik may experience light rain or thundershowers on April 24 but conditions are expected to turn dry for the rest of the forecast period. In regions like Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar, weather conditions are likely to remain dry throughout.

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Pune residents will have a sigh of relief as the city is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in isolated areas on April 24 and 25. Light rain or thundershowers may continue on April 26 followed by dry weather from April 27 onwards.

Meanwhile, Nagpur is expected to remain largely stable with no major warnings on most days. But heatwave conditions are likely in isolated places on April 26.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms and moderate rainfall in Ratnagiri on April 24 but the following day, hot and humid conditions will grip the region.

Other parts of Maharashtra, including Dharashiv, Latur, Nanded, Beed, Parbhani, Solapur, Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur, may see thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall on one to three days between April 24 and 28.

The IMD has also shared guidelines for people during periods of high heat. It advised them to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and stay well hydrated, even if they do not feel thirsty.

People are advised to wear lightweight, light-coloured cotton clothes and cover their head with a cloth, hat or umbrella while stepping out during peak afternoon hours.

The IMD also recommends taking frequent breaks during outdoor activities and being alert to signs of heat-related illnesses such as dizziness, weakness, headache, nausea or excessive sweating.

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