Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Suspends Seven Office Bearers In Palghar Districts

Shiv Sena has suspended seven party functionaries over an alleged attack on staff at Relief Hospital in Palghar, following a dispute involving the treatment and medical bills of five injured Dahi Handi participants, or govindas, according to reports.

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered the suspensions, citing irresponsible conduct and a breach of party discipline. Palghar city chief Rahul Ramdas Gharat, identified as a primary accused, was arrested on Monday and subsequently suspended. Six other functionaries were suspended.

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Those suspended include Palghar district chief Kundan Balkrishna Sankhe, deputy taluka chiefs Manish Sankhe and Rahul Sankhe, Yuva Sena district chief Sairaj Patil, deputy taluka chief Rohit Gavit, son of MLA Rajendra Gavit, and Yuva Sena assembly chief Hrishikesh Ware.

Hospital Dispute Escalates

A confrontation reportedly began over the treatment and medical bills of five govindas admitted to the hospital following Dahi Handi celebrations. A group of 15–20 people allegedly entered the casualty ward and ICU, threatened hospital staff and assaulted a staff member. A patient was also allegedly discharged forcibly while receiving intravenous treatment.

A heated argument broke out after the doctor clarified that diagnostic scans were mandatory for patients with head injuries. The medical bill for the five injured Govindas totaled Rs 19,866, of which Rs 10,000 was paid by a Dahi Handi organiser, as per the doctor, reported Hindustan Times.

Police have booked 17 people under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act for alleged criminal intimidation, assault, trespass and unlawful assembly.

Shinde condemned the incident and said violence against doctors and healthcare workers would not be tolerated. He said grievances over treatment or medical bills must be addressed through authorities and legal channels rather than by taking the law into one's own hands.

He also maintained that no party worker or leader involved in the incident would be protected and that strict action would follow against those found responsible.

MLA Rajendra Gavit defended the injured participants, alleging that hospital staff had forcibly detained them and sought unnecessary CT scans and MRI examinations to increase medical bills, as per The Times of India.

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The Indian Medical Association's Maharashtra unit has sought a fair and time-bound investigation and stronger protection mechanisms for healthcare workers and medical establishments amid growing concerns over violence against medical staff.

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