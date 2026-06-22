Lucknow Coaching Centre Catches Fire; Four Feared Dead

A coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj caught on fire on Monday, with four feared dead and five to six people rescued, according to reports.

The fire had lead some to jump out of the first floor of the building to escape the blaze. Civic emergency services such as the fire brigade and law enforcement and district officials undertook rescue operations.

The building had a pet shop, a coaching centre and a gaming zone among other stores. More than 10-20 students are trapped inside according to eyewitness accounts cited by PTI news. They also stated that up to seven students had jumped from the three-storey commercial building to get away from the fire.

Video footage caught an individual climbing out of a broken window of the burning building. Other incidents captured included a person suffering a fall while attempting to get clear from the blaze, and another individual losing their grip on a ledge, and falling onto a fence before being helped to safety by bystanders.

Uttar Pradesh's Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath sent senior officials to the scene of the fire and manage the search and rescue operations which are currently ongoing, as per reports. He also mandated the fast-tracking of evacuation of the victims and medical treatment procedures for the injured.

He further directed the officials to stay on high-alert and survey the situation while provisioning the possible aid that it can provide to those affected by the fire. Adityanath conveyed his concernces regarding the matter and wished those injured from the incident a fast recovery.

(This is a developing story.)

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