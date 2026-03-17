LPG Shortage: Entire 25% Rise In LPG Production Going To Households; Domestic Supply To Be Streamlined, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in the Rajya Sabha clarified that the entire output of 25% ramp up in LPG production is being sent to households. She further added that the domestics supplies will be adequately streamlined.

She also explained that 65% of India's LPG is imported and 90% of the LPG that is imported comes from the Strait of Hormuz.

Sitharaman added that the government is ensuring steady flow of LPG even in these turbulent times. She further clarified that there is no energy shortage in India today.

In a way to address the shortage, refineries have maximised their output, she noted.

Talking about the Economy she said that despite the war raging in the Middle East, India has been able to maintain its economy. "We're able to stand up and face such situations," she added.

She went on to say that it is the position of Indian economy today that gives it the strength to meet unforeseen problems.

In addition, the Capital outlay has risen up to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, she pointed.

This is a developing story.

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