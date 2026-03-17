Kolkata School Faces NHRC Notice After Girls Dance In Towels Go Viral, Spark Row

A controversy has erupted in Kolkata after a video showing two schoolgirls dancing in towels to a popular Bollywood song went viral on social media, reported NDTV.

The video captures the girls performing to the song 'Mere Khwabon Mein' from the film 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' during a cultural program at their school. The girls had draped white towels over themselves, resembling the attire worn by actor Kajol in the film.

The video drew sharp criticism online, with many users questioning the appropriateness of the performance for a school setting. One social media user commented, “From textbooks to towels, the curriculum devolved. Discipline took a backseat and cringe is the new lesson plan. Soon, history lessons in swimsuit if it goes like that.”

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Another wrote, “What on earth is going on in West Bengal? Is this really a school or something else? I genuinely can't understand it. Is this really how someone performs at a school event, dancing with just a towel wrapped around? It's quite shocking and hard to make sense of.”

Several others voiced similar concerns. “Schools are meant for learning, not for this type of drama. Girls dancing in towels on a school stage during a program. What the hell is going on in our education system. School management seriously needs some common sense. Stop this cheap entertainment,” noted one user.

Another remarked, “Schools or dance studios? Kids performing in towels… seriously? Where's the focus on learning?”

“Such vulgarity in the name of a culture program at a sacred place like a school is truly a matter of concern. Where children should be taught values, art, and self-confidence, if obscenity is served instead, what will society learn?” wrote one user.

Another added, “It's because of such antics that the current generation is heading in a different direction.”

In response to the controversy, the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has issued a notice to the school following a complaint.

According to a report by NDTV, the complainant argued that allowing such performances indicates “negligence and lack of proper supervision by the school authorities” and “may adversely affect the dignity and well-being of the children.”

The complainant also requested that the school and the state authorities provide a detailed report and that guidelines be issued to educational institutions across India to prohibit the “sexualised portrayal” of minor girls in school programs or on digital platforms.



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The NHRC notice has been sent not only to the school but also to the Principal Secretary of the Department of School Education, the West Bengal government, the Commissioner of Police, and the District Magistrate of West Bengal. The authorities have been directed to investigate the allegations and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks.



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