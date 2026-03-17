Kerala Assembly Elections: Congress Announces Names Of Candidates — Check Full List

- The Election Commission of India has scheduled polling for Kerala’s 140 assembly seats on April 9, following a delay in the initial announcement.
- The INC has released its first list of 55 candidates, featuring prominent names like Ramesh Pisharody and K. Muraleedharan to spearhead its campaign.
- The ruling LDF aims for a historic third term based on its 2021 performance, while the Congress-led UDF seeks to leverage its 2024 Lok Sabha domi
The Indian National Congress has released its list of the candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. It has declared candidates in 55 constituencies in this phase.
The state Congress Committe chief Sunny Joseph has been fielded from Peravoor seat, Aisha Potty will contest from Kottarakkara, while Ramesh Pisharody is the candidate from Palakkad. M. Vincent will contest from his constituency, Kovalam and K Muraleedharan will contest from Vattiyoorkavu and MLA.
Here are the names of the candidates with their constituencies:
1- Irikkur: Adv. Sajeev Joseph
2- Dharmadam: Abdul Rasheed
3- Thalassery: K.P. Saju
4- Peravoor: Adv. Sunny Joseph
5- Mananthavady (ST): Usha Vijayan
6- Sultan Bathery (ST): I.C. Balakrishnan
7- Kalpetta: Adv. T. Siddique
8- Nadapuram: K.M. Abhijith
9- Quilandy: Adv. K. Praveen Kumar
10- Balussery (SC): V.T. Suraj
11- Elathur: Vidya Balakrishnan
12- Kozhikode North: Adv. K. Jayant
13- Nilambur: Aryadan Shoukkath
14- Wandoor (SC): A.P. Anil Kumar
15- Tavanur: V.S. Joy
16- Ponnani: Noushad Ali
17- Trithala: V.T. Balram
18- Kongad (SC): K.A. Tulasi
19- Malampuzha: A. Suresh
20- Palakkad: Ramesh Pisharody
21- Tharoor (SC): K.C. Subramanian
22- Chittur: Adv. Sumesh Achuthan
23- Nenmara: T. Thankappan
24- Alathur: K.N. Febin
25- Manalur: T.A. Prathapan
26- Ollur: Adv. Shaji J. Kodangandath
27- Thrissur: Rajan J. Pallan
28- Nattika (SC): Adv. Sunil Lalur
29- Kaippamangalam: T.M. Nassar
30- Puthukkad: K.M. Babu Raj
31- Chalakudy: Saneesh Kumar Joseph
32- Kodungallur: O.J. Janeesh
33- Angamaly: Roji M. John
34- Aluva: Anwar Sadath
35- Paravur: V.D. Satheesan
36- Ernakulam: T.J. Vinod
37- Thrikkakara: Uma Thomas
38- Kunnathunadu (SC): V.P. Sajeendran
39- Muvattupuzha: Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan
40- Vaikom (SC): K. Binimon
41- Kottayam: Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan
42- Puthuppally: Chandy Oommen
43- Aroor: Shanimol Usman
44- Cherthala: K.R. Rajendra Prasad
45- Haripad: Ramesh Chennithala
46- Mavelikkara (SC): Adv. Muthara Raj
47- Karunagappally: C.R. Mahesh
48- Kottarakkara: Adv. P. Aisha Potty
49- Pathanapuram: Jyothikumar Chamakalla
50- Kundara: P.C. Vishnunath
51- Kollam: Adv. Bindu Krishna
52- Chathannoor: Suraj Ravi
53- Chirayinkeezhu (SC): Ramya Haridas
54- Vattiyoorkavu: K. Muraleedharan
55- Kovalam: M. Vincent
The state comprises a total of 140 assembly seats, where the electoral landscape is vast, and widely varied across districts.
Result 2024 of Kerala
The Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of left-wing political parties led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), won the 2021 Assembly elections with 45.3% vote, securing 99 of the 140 seats. It marks a milestone as the first government in four decades in the state to win consecutive terms.
However, the Left's performance has been weaker in the Lok Sabha polls. The Left Democratic Front won one of the 20 seats and secured about 33.6% vote share in the 2024 Kerala Lok Sabha elections, while the Congress-led UDF won 18 seats.
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