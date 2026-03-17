Kerala Assembly Elections: Congress Announces Names Of Candidates — Check Full List

The Indian National Congress has released its list of the candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. It has declared candidates in 55 constituencies in this phase.

The state Congress Committe chief Sunny Joseph has been fielded from Peravoor seat, Aisha Potty will contest from Kottarakkara, while Ramesh Pisharody is the candidate from Palakkad. M. Vincent will contest from his constituency, Kovalam and K Muraleedharan will contest from Vattiyoorkavu and MLA.

Here are the names of the candidates with their constituencies:

1- Irikkur: Adv. Sajeev Joseph

2- Dharmadam: Abdul Rasheed

3- Thalassery: K.P. Saju

4- Peravoor: Adv. Sunny Joseph

5- Mananthavady (ST): Usha Vijayan

6- Sultan Bathery (ST): I.C. Balakrishnan

7- Kalpetta: Adv. T. Siddique

8- Nadapuram: K.M. Abhijith

9- Quilandy: Adv. K. Praveen Kumar

10- Balussery (SC): V.T. Suraj

11- Elathur: Vidya Balakrishnan

12- Kozhikode North: Adv. K. Jayant

13- Nilambur: Aryadan Shoukkath

14- Wandoor (SC): A.P. Anil Kumar

15- Tavanur: V.S. Joy

16- Ponnani: Noushad Ali

17- Trithala: V.T. Balram

18- Kongad (SC): K.A. Tulasi

19- Malampuzha: A. Suresh

20- Palakkad: Ramesh Pisharody

21- Tharoor (SC): K.C. Subramanian

22- Chittur: Adv. Sumesh Achuthan

23- Nenmara: T. Thankappan

24- Alathur: K.N. Febin

25- Manalur: T.A. Prathapan

26- Ollur: Adv. Shaji J. Kodangandath

27- Thrissur: Rajan J. Pallan

28- Nattika (SC): Adv. Sunil Lalur

29- Kaippamangalam: T.M. Nassar

30- Puthukkad: K.M. Babu Raj

31- Chalakudy: Saneesh Kumar Joseph

32- Kodungallur: O.J. Janeesh

33- Angamaly: Roji M. John

34- Aluva: Anwar Sadath

35- Paravur: V.D. Satheesan

36- Ernakulam: T.J. Vinod

37- Thrikkakara: Uma Thomas

38- Kunnathunadu (SC): V.P. Sajeendran

39- Muvattupuzha: Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan

40- Vaikom (SC): K. Binimon

41- Kottayam: Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan

42- Puthuppally: Chandy Oommen

43- Aroor: Shanimol Usman

44- Cherthala: K.R. Rajendra Prasad

45- Haripad: Ramesh Chennithala

46- Mavelikkara (SC): Adv. Muthara Raj

47- Karunagappally: C.R. Mahesh

48- Kottarakkara: Adv. P. Aisha Potty

49- Pathanapuram: Jyothikumar Chamakalla

50- Kundara: P.C. Vishnunath

51- Kollam: Adv. Bindu Krishna

52- Chathannoor: Suraj Ravi

53- Chirayinkeezhu (SC): Ramya Haridas

54- Vattiyoorkavu: K. Muraleedharan

55- Kovalam: M. Vincent

The state comprises a total of 140 assembly seats, where the electoral landscape is vast, and widely varied across districts.

Result 2024 of Kerala

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of left-wing political parties led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), won the 2021 Assembly elections with 45.3% vote, securing 99 of the 140 seats. It marks a milestone as the first government in four decades in the state to win consecutive terms.

However, the Left's performance has been weaker in the Lok Sabha polls. The Left Democratic Front won one of the 20 seats and secured about 33.6% vote share in the 2024 Kerala Lok Sabha elections, while the Congress-led UDF won 18 seats.

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