JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: NTA Announces Scorecard, Final Answer Key — Direct Link, Steps, Other Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the scorecard and final answer key for JEE Main Session 2 BE/BTech (Paper 1).

As previously announced by the NTA, the results, scorecards, and the All India Rank (AIR) have been announced with the answer key.

About 11 lakh students who took the exam between April 2 and April 8 can check their results on the official website ofjeemain.nta.nic.in.

For Paper 1 (BE/BTech), roughly 11.06 lakh registrants signed up, achieving an overall attendance rate of about 93 percent.

JEE (Main) 2026 – Session II Update



The Final Answer Keys for

JEE (Main) 2026 [Session-II] (B.E. / B. Tech)

are now LIVE ✅



???? Check now: https://t.co/Dt9v7BNaHY



???? Stay updated with official announcements only.#JEEMains2026 #NTAUpdates #NTAExams #ResultsSoon #NTA pic.twitter.com/49PFmfE1Wd — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 20, 2026

CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF

Unreserved (UR): 93.4123549

Gen-EWS: 82.4164528

OBC-NCL: 80.9232583

SC: 63.9172792

ST: 52.0174712

UR-PwD: 0.0023186

JEE Main Session 2: Follow these steps to check and download the answer key

Step 1: Navigate to the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Sign in using your application ID and the corresponding password.

Step 3: In the announcements section, locate the option to view the final answer key. Click on it.

Step 4: A new window will pop up displaying the final answer key.

Step 5: Save it for future reference.

Those who succeed in JEE Main will qualify for the JEE Advanced examination, set for May 17, which acts as the entrance to esteemed institutions like the IITs. The JEE Main cut-off represents the minimum percentile needed for candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced and engage in JoSAA counselling.

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2026 Results Expected By April 20: How To Check Scorecards At Official Website

Score calculation method

According to the official announcement, scores for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are determined using the final answer key. Actual marks are initially calculated based on the JEE Main 2026 scoring system –four points are given for every correct response, while one point is subtracted for each incorrect answer.

As the examination takes place in various shifts, these raw scores are subsequently normalized and transformed into NTA scores to ensure equity across all sessions.

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