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'Jag Vasant' Carrying 47,000 Tonnes Of LPG Reaches Gujarat's Vadinar Port After Crossing Strait Of Hormuz

Cargo of 20,000 MT on 'Jag Vasant', the mother vessel, will be discharged at Mumbai.

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'Jag Vasant' Carrying 47,000 Tonnes Of LPG Reaches Gujarat's Vadinar Port After Crossing Strait Of Hormuz
'Jag Vasant' carrying around 47,000 metric tonnes of LPG arrives at a port in Vadinar, Gujarat.
Photo Source: PTI

Indian-flagged vessel 'Jag Vasant' carrying 47,000 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) arrived at Vadinar port in Gujarat's Jamnagar after crossing the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia crisis, an official said on Saturday.

MT Jag Vasant was anchored at 8.30 pm on Friday, loaded from Mina Al Ahmadi Port, Kuwait, according to a statement from Deendayal Port Authority, of which Vadinar port is a part.

It is set for ship-to-ship (STS) transfer at anchorage, the statement added.

"The 230-metre-long vessel is currently transferring 17,600 metric tonnes of LPG to the daughter vessel MT Rose Gas, a process expected to take approximately 15 hours. Following the transfer, the daughter vessel will proceed towards Kandla to discharge further," a port official said.

Cargo of 20,000 MT on 'Jag Vasant', the mother vessel, will be discharged at Mumbai and another around 9,000 MT will later be discharged at Mangaluru, the official added.

ALSO READ: Commercial LPG Allocation Raised From 20 to 50% Of Daily Consumption In Delhi

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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