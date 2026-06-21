Is Delayed Monsoon Behind Mumbai's Rise In Covid Infections? Doctors Report Fresh Cases

Mumbai is witnessing a surge in viral infections even before the onset of the monsoon, with doctors reporting a simultaneous rise in Covid-19, H1N1 (swine flu), influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases across the city.

Multiple media reports said doctors have observed a quiet comeback of Covid-19 over the past week, following nearly a month in which H1N1 infections dominated clinics. At Breach Candy Hospital, pathologist Dr Sanjay Mehta said his laboratory is detecting more than seven positive cases of either Covid-19 or H1N1 every day.

“The Covid cases started appearing a few days ago,” he said.

According to media reports, Senior physician Dr Hemant Thacker said one Covid-19 patient each was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital and Bhatia Hospital on Saturday.

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“Patients are presenting with high fever and respiratory symptoms. We saw a lot of swine flu over the last month, but in the last seven to 10 days, Covid has also begun showing up,” Dr Thacker said, adding that his outpatient department is recording a few fresh Covid cases every day.

Doctors say multiple respiratory viruses are currently circulating in the city.

“Viruses are ruling right now. We are seeing swine flu, influenza A and RSV. They cause high-grade fever and severe lung infection, needing hospitalisation,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, physician at Bombay Hospital. He added that elevated humidity levels provide favourable conditions for viral transmission.

At Fortis Hospital, Mulund, infectious diseases specialist Dr Anita Mathews said viral illnesses continue to account for a large share of consultations. “Flu cases are common in the OPD right now. There are also many patients with gastroenteritis, though most are viral,” she said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Executive Health Officer Dr Daksha Shah said only a limited number of Covid-19 cases have been reported so far. “We believe these cases are mainly due to the ongoing weather change,” she said.

While doctors noted that the current Covid-19 infections are largely mild, they cautioned that elderly individuals and those with underlying health conditions remain at higher risk. “Viral infections like Covid can weaken the lung's interstitial tissues,” Dr Thacker said.

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Medical experts also linked the spike in infections to the delayed arrival of the monsoon. “The viruses floating in the air could well be a side effect of the absent rains. Once the monsoon sets in, these cases are likely to subside,” Dr Thacker said.

Covid-19 claimed millions of lives in India between 2020 and 2022, while H1N1, first identified during the 2009 pandemic, continues to cause periodic outbreaks in major cities, with severe cases often requiring extended hospitalisation and treatment.

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