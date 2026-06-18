India's Peak Power Consumption Eases Amid Monsoon Showers, Weak Cooling Demand

India's peak power demand has eased from record levels in May as seasonal rains brought relief from intense summer across parts of the country, curbing usage of air-conditioners and other cooling appliances.

Data from Grid Controller of India shows that peak demand was down to 241 gigawatts (GW) on June 16 from an all-time high of 270.8 GW recorded on May 21 and also below the 259 GW peak registered on June 9.

On June 16, the peak demand during solar hours stood at 249.7 GW. During non-solar hours on the same day, peak demand was recorded at 247.5 GW, according to the data.

Coal-fired generation accounted for 68% of India's electricity output. Solar and hydro contributed 19% and 7% of the supply mix, respectively.

The ease in demand has also dragged down electricity prices in the power markets.

The average spot power price on the Indian Energy Exchange stood at Rs 3.6 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in mid-June, down 18% from a year earlier. Prices in the real-time market stood at Rs 4.5 per kWh on June 16, compared with Rs 6.5 per kWh on May 21, when power demand surged to record highs, according to exchange data.

India's electricity demand typically peaks during the summer months of May and June as households and businesses increase cooling use. The arrival of the annual monsoon usually curbs consumption by lowering temperatures, while also boosting hydropower generation in some regions.

The latest peak demand, however, is higher than last year for the same period. On June 16, 2025, the peak demand met was 217 GW.

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