Indian Railways To Shut Down UTS App, Launches RailOne As Successor

Indian Railways is set to discontinue its long-standing UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app. It was widely used for booking unreserved tickets, platform passes and season tickets. Now, the UTS app will be phased out as the new RailOne super app takes over all online ticketing and related railway services.

RailOne has been introduced as a unified digital platform that combines multiple functions within a single interface. Its aim is to simplify journeys for millions of commuters across the country.

No UTS App From March 1

From March 1, the UTS on mobile app will no longer support ticket bookings or season pass services. The app will be officially decommissioned and will cease all ticketing operations, including the issuance of season tickets.

Passengers are advised to migrate to the new RailOne app, which has been launched as Indian Railways' unified digital platform. Users are encouraged to download RailOne before March 1 and familiarise themselves with its features to ensure a smooth transition.

At present, IRCTC offers multiple apps, requiring commuters to use different platforms for booking reserved and unreserved tickets. With RailOne, IRCTC aims to streamline these services into one user-friendly application.

Railone To Consolidate Multiple Services

RailOne is designed to replace multiple railway applications by bringing a wide range of services under a single and unified interface. The app integrates unreserved and reserved ticket bookings, platform ticket issuance, live train tracking, PNR status checks, travel updates, food orders, customer support and other railway-related services in one comprehensive digital platform. By consolidating these functions into a single application, RailOne removes the need for passengers to switch between different apps for their travel requirements.

No New Account Required For Existing Users

Passengers will not need to create a new account on RailOne. Users can sign in using their existing UTS username and password or their IRCTC login credentials.

RailOne is available on both Android and iOS, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

The new app is expected to benefit occasional travellers who do not frequently use train services. Daily commuters who rely on unreserved ticket bookings are also likely to find the new platform convenient for hassle-free ticket purchases.

3% Discount On Digital Payments Through Railone

To promote cashless travel and encourage passengers to shift to the new platform, Indian Railways is offering a 3% discount on unreserved tickets booked through the RailOne app when payments are made using digital modes.

The offer is valid for a limited period from Jan. 14 to July 14. It applies only to tickets booked directly through RailOne. Passengers can use UPI, debit or credit cards, net banking and other digital wallets to avail of the discount.

