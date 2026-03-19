Indian Railways Boosts Food Safety: QR ID Cards And Digital Tracking Rolled Out By IRCTC

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has established QR-based identity cards and digitally traceable food packets to avoid the unauthorised vending operators at the Indian Railway premises. The process of digitalisation has been adopted by IRCTC to ensure passenger safety, food safety supervisors will also be deployed at Base Kitchens to monitor hygiene.

According to the official statement of the circular, the QR code-enabled identity cards in the name of individual vendors/helpers/staff are mandatory to establish the identity of the authorised vendors in trains. It will help the management of the onboard catering services at the Indian Railways.

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This QR code will retrieve and reflect the details of the vendor's name, Aadhaar No., medical fitness, police verification details, etc., as per the announcement stated. Also extending the measures to curb unauthorised vending, the food packets will carry the QR code which shows the name of the kitchen and date of manufacturing details after scanning the product.

The newly introduced measures will discourage the unhygienic and expired supply of food items and improve quality, hygiene, and food safety.

New advanced kitchens will be established and started in selected locations with the installation of CCTV cameras. To enhance the quality of the food, popular and branded raw materials, like cooking oil, atta, rice, pulses, masala items, paneer, dairy products, will be used during the food production.

The deployment of on-board IRCTC supervisors on trains and cleanliness will be the priority in Base Kitchens and Pantry Cars.

FSSAI certification from designated Food Safety Officers has been made compulsory for every catering unit to follow food safety norms. For skill development of catering staff, regular training has been conducted by IRCTC, focusing on customer service areas.

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