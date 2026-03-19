Gujarat Tables Uniform Civil Code Bill, Mandates Registration Of Live-In Relationships

Gujarat on Wednesday introduced its Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the state assembly, laying out a detailed legal framework to govern civil matters across communities and making registration of live-in relationships compulsory.

The bill was introduced by Deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi and was drafted on the basis of recommendations from a committee chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The bill, which runs into over 100 pages, proposes a uniform set of rules for marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance and adoption. It seeks to replace religion-based personal laws with a common legal structure applicable to all citizens in the state.

A key provision in the legislation is the mandatory registration of live-in relationships. Couples living together must submit a declaration to the prescribed authority within a fixed period. Failure to register within a month could lead to penalties, including a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or a jail term of up to three months, or both. Those who obtain consent through force or fraud face imprisonment of up to five years.

The bill also lays down conditions under which such relationships can be registered. Registration may be denied if either partner is already married, is a minor, or if the relationship falls within prohibited degrees of relation. Authorities have been given powers to verify the details submitted by the couple.

Importantly, the legislation recognises children born out of live-in relationships as legitimate. Such children will have equal rights, including in matters of inheritance, bringing them at par with children born within marriage.

The proposed law also makes registration of marriages compulsory and sets a uniform legal process for divorce and maintenance. It includes provisions to ensure equal inheritance rights and aims to simplify succession laws.

Officials said the bill deals only with civil matters and does not affect religious practices or customs. The government has presented it as a step towards gender equality, legal clarity and transparency in personal laws. The move follows a similar law in Uttarakhand, which became the first state to implement a Uniform Civil Code in January 2025.

The bill will now be taken up for discussion in the assembly, where its provisions are expected to be debated in detail. If passed, it could bring wide-ranging changes to how personal legal matters are governed in Gujarat.

Also Read: Prude & Prejudice: UCC For The 21st Century, Not The 19th

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