Indian Patent Office Cracks Down On Unauthorised Logo Use; Threatens Legal Action

The Indian Patent Office has issued a warning to individuals, businesses, legal practitioners, and digital platforms against using using or reproducing its official logo without prior written approval from the competent authorities.

According to a public notice issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) has found that several individuals, agencies, corporate entities, online legal-tech platforms and unauthorised service providers were using the Indian Patent Office logo and related designs on websites, social media pages, promotional material and digital advertisements.

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The notice stated that the Indian Patent Office logo is an official government identifier representing the statutory authority functioning under DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The CGPDTM cautioned that unauthorised use or reproduction of the logo could create a misleading impression that a private entity or service provider has official government recognition, affiliation or endorsement.

The notice clarified that no person, business entity, digital platform, trademark or patent agent, or legal practitioner is permitted to display, reproduce, adapt or use the official IPO logo, trade dress or DPIIT insignia in print, digital media, social media or sponsored advertisements without prior formal written approval from the competent authority.

The authorities have directed individuals and organisations currently using the Indian Patent Office logo, or deceptively similar designs, to remove them from their websites, promotional banners, visiting cards, portals and application interfaces.

The notice warned that continued unauthorised use, misrepresentation or imitation of the official logo could lead to action under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, the Trade Marks Act, 1999, the Copyright Act, 1957, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The CGPDTM further stated that non-compliance could lead to civil and criminal proceedings, administrative action and reporting to law enforcement authorities without further notice.

The Indian Patent Office also urged startups, MSMEs and members of the public to exercise caution while choosing entities offering intellectual property registration and related services. It advised applicants to verify the credentials of service providers and rely only on the official Indian Patent Office portal, ipindia.gov.in, for statutory filings, official updates and communications.

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The warning comes amid concerns over private entities using government identifiers in their promotional material in ways that could potentially make applicants believe that their services are officially authorised or endorsed by the government.

(With inputs from PTI)

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