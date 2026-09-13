Afghanistan vs India Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs AFG 1st T20I Online

Afghanistan vs India 1st T20I will be played on Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Check when and where to watch India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I live streaming online, along with TV telecast details, match time, team news and squads.

Afghanistan vs India 1st T20I: Date And Time

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will be played on Sept. 13 at 7:00 p.m. IST

Afghanistan vs India 1st T20I: Venue

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

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Afghanistan vs India 1st T20I: Live Telecast in India

The India vs Afghanistan T20I series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD in India.

Afghanistan vs India 1st T20I: Live Streaming in India

Fans in India can watch the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I live online on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps.

Afghanistan vs India Head To Head In T20I

Played: 9

India Won: 8

Afghanistan Won: 0

No Result: 1

The last time these two sides met was in the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup which India won comfortably by 47 runs.

Afghanistan vs India: Preview and Team News

India's attacking approach with the bat faces a stern examination from Afghanistan's renowned spin power on a Delhi surface that has frequently produced sizeable totals.

India has previously provided Afghanistan with alternative home venues because of security considerations, but the upcoming series breaks new ground. The series is being hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board, with all three matches taking place in India. The remaining matches are set for Sept. 15 and Sept. 17, with all three fixtures taking place at the same ground.

India and Afghanistan will both be looking to build confidence when they meet, with their recent white-ball campaigns producing mixed results. India, led by Shreyas Iyer, see the three-match series as a chance to regain some stability after an inconsistent run on recent tours.

Jasprit Bumrah headlines the bowling attack, with Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy also included after receiving fitness clearance for India's upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. Yash Thakur has been brought into the squad in place of Harshit Rana.

Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel return to the bowling group after being rested for July's Zimbabwe tour. Hardik Pandya is unavailable as he continues his recovery from injury.

Afghanistan head into the series with Ibrahim Zadran at the T20I helm, marking a change in leadership after Rashid Khan's stint as captain in the format. Their bowling options have also been strengthened by the return of Naveen-ul-Haq, who is set to play his first international match in almost two years after overcoming a long-standing shoulder stress fracture.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is back as well, adding experience to a spin department led by Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad.

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Afghanistan vs India 1st T20I: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq

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