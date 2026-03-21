Indian Navy To Commission Stealth Frigate Taragiri' On April 3 In Visakhapatnam — Here's All You Need To Know ?

The Indian Navy is set to commission its indigenous stealth frigate Taragiri on April 3 at a ceremony in Visakhapatnam, PTI reported, citing officials.

The event will be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and is being described as an important step in the country's push towards self-reliance in naval capabilities.

What is Taragiri?

Taragiri is the fourth ship under the Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) and the third vessel constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). The ship, identified as Yard 12653, was delivered to the Navy on November 28 last year in Mumbai.

According to officials, the frigate weighs about 6,670 tonnes and reflects India's growing domestic shipbuilding capability. A Navy spokesperson described it as “not merely a ship; it is a 6,670-tonne embodiment of the ‘Make in India' spirit and the sophisticated engineering capabilities of our indigenous shipyards”.

Design and capabilities

The Navy said the warship represents a “quantum leap” in design, stealth, firepower, automation and survivability. It added that the commissioning would mark a defining moment for India's maritime capabilities as the Navy prepares to induct its latest stealth frigate, Taragiri (F41).

The ship is powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, allowing it to operate with speed and endurance across different types of maritime missions. Its weapons include supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles and an anti-submarine warfare system. These are integrated through an advanced combat management system, enabling the crew to respond to threats with split-second precision.

Built in Mumbai, the frigate is described as a generational leap over earlier designs, with a more streamlined structure and reduced radar visibility, allowing it to operate with enhanced stealth capabilities.

Officials said the ship has over 75% indigenous content, and its construction involved more than 200 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), supporting domestic industry and employment.

Beyond combat roles, the Navy said the ship is also designed for a range of operations, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. It described the vessel as a “premier hunter of the seas” with a flexible mission profile.

“The Indian Navy continues to grow as a combat-ready, cohesive, credible, Aatmanirbhar force, safeguarding the seas for a Viksit, Samriddha Bharat guarded by ships designed by Indians, built by Indians and operated by Indians. Taragiri stands ready for a promising future as a beacon of rising maritime power and an ironclad guardian of our blue frontiers,” the Navy said in a statement.

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