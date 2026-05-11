IMD Issues Nationwide Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Heatwave Conditions Forecast Across India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a widespread alert as unstable weather conditions grip the country. Heavy rainfall is forecast for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Northeast India, while North India braces for intense thunderstorms and hail. With winds reaching up to 60 kmph in Delhi and nearby regions, the IMD has warned of potential travel disruptions, power issues, and damage to structures. Meanwhile, Rajasthan faces a dual threat of dust storms and localised heatwave conditions through May 12.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms with hail are expected over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

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Strong thunderstorms with winds reaching 50–60 kmph are likely over Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Karnataka.

State-Wise Weather Conditions In Coming Days

In Northwest India, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30–60 kmph is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from May 11–14, and West Uttar Pradesh on May 12–13. Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may also see rain, snowfall and hailstorms.

Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and the northeastern states are expected to receive scattered to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning between May 11–16. Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim will also witness widespread rain and strong winds, as per the IMD forecast.

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Central, western and southern India will see thunderstorms across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with isolated heavy rainfall in coastal and interior regions. Heatwave conditions are likely over Rajasthan, Gujarat and parts of Madhya Pradesh, while temperatures may gradually rise in central India over the next few days.

Heatwave Warning

Heatwave conditions will persist in Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Madhya Pradesh, while rough and windy weather is forecast along Sri Lanka's coast on May 12.

Hot weather conditions are likely in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan and Gujarat on May 11–14, East Rajasthan on May 11–13 and West Madhya Pradesh on May 12–14, with hot, humid weather in Konkan and Goa.

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