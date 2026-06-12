'I Want My Husband Back': Wife Of Indian Sailor Killed In US Tanker Strike Breaks Down

Families of Indian sailors killed in a US military strike on the commercial oil tanker MT Settebello near the coast of Oman are grieving their loss and demanding the return of their loved ones' mortal remains.

The victims include 44-year-old Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh and 31-year-old engine fitter Shivanand Chaurasia, among three Indian crew members who died in the incident.

Shivanand Chaurasia's wife, Sushila Devi, broke down while speaking about her husband, saying he had left home on December 5 in search of work.

“I want my husband back. I have two children… who will my children call ‘Papa'? My life has been shattered in just eight years. Do whatever it takes,” she said, urging the government to ensure his return and support for the family.

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His sister, Soni Chaurasia, recalled their last conversation with him, saying he had spoken briefly with their father just a day before the attack, assuring them that everything was fine.

The family said they learned the next morning that he had been killed in the strike and demanded that the government bring all stranded Indians home and ensure accountability for the incident.

Officials said the attack on the Palau-flagged tanker took place on June 10 in volatile waters near the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel had 24 Indian crew members on board at the time of the strike. Of these, 21 were rescued during an emergency operation, while three went missing immediately after the attack.

India on Thursday confirmed that three merchant vessels staffed by Indian crew members were attacked by the US military off the coast of Oman over a four-day period, resulting in the deaths of three Indian nationals.

Investigations into the circumstances of the strike are ongoing, while grieving families continue to demand answers and the safe return of their loved ones.

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