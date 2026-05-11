Himanta Biswa Sarma To Take Oath As Assam CM On Tuesday; Four Others Ministers To Be Sworn In

Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to take oath along with four cabinet colleagues on Tuesday as the BJP-led NDA government begins its new term in Assam following its sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Former Union Minister Rameswar Teli, AGP president Atul Bora, Bodoland People's Front leader Charan Boro and senior BJP leader Ajanta Neog will take oath as cabinet ministers, according to people familiar with the developments.

In another key development, senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass will assume charge as the new Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, signalling a recalibration of roles within the ruling alliance.

The reshuffle comes days after Sarma and his council of ministers tendered their resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya following the formal notification of the 2026 Assam Assembly election results.

ALSO READ: Himanta Biswa Sarma Resigns After BJP's Historic Assam Win, Oath-Taking Ceremony Likely After May 11

The BJP-led NDA secured a historic third consecutive term in the state, winning 102 of the 126 Assembly seats. The BJP alone crossed the halfway mark, paving the way for the coalition's return to power with a strong mandate.

“I had the privilege of calling upon Hon'ble Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya and formally initiating the process for the formation of the new government by tendering my resignation as Chief Minister and recommending the dissolution of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly,” Sarma had said in a post on X after submitting his resignation.

The Governor requested Sarma to continue as caretaker chief minister until the new government is sworn in.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Sarma had said the NDA planned to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swearing-in ceremony, describing the election outcome as a “historic win”.

The BJP had appointed Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda as central observer and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as co-observer for the election of the Assam BJP legislature party leader.

Sarma had earlier said the legislature party meeting would be held before May 11, after which NDA legislators would formally endorse the leader for the next government.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.