'Heartbreaking': Internet Erupts Over Viral Videos Of Weeping NEET Students Denied Entry

Videos of students being denied entry into the exam hall for the NEET-UG [(National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate)] re-exam, held on June 21 across India, made the rounds on the internet on Monday, soliciting empathy, skepticism and sympathy from netizens. The re-exam was held due to the original test being cancelled due to a controversy involving leaked question papers.

Vidisha Incident

Three students appearing for their NEET exams were denied entry into the exam centre in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh citing their late arrival. According to reports, two of the students were identified as Sneha Dubey from Vidisha and Ragini Vishwakarma from Kurwai who arrived two minutes late to the Government Girls College exam centre and were barred from entry by security staff.

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Another student, Akshat Srivastava was not given permission to appear for the exam due to carrying the admit card of the cancelled NEET exam in May, rather than the new one that was issued for the test.

Their families stated that their arrival at the centre was delayed due to bad weather. Vishwakarma's father stated that he, along with his family had travelled 70 km to attend the exam.

He requested the officials to allow entry for his daughter and was denied the request citing the exam's rules. Video footage captured him banging his head against the centre's gate in frustration and collapsing on the ground, with his daughter expressing distress and rushing to her injured father.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal Geeta Bhadoria arrived at the scene of commotion and led the students inside the exam centre. They were unable to give the test due to their biometric thumb verification failing.

Some netizens criticised the stringent adherence to rules arguing for lenience due to special circumstances.

"Anyway, an hour before the exam, students head to the exam center. If someone is 5-10 minutes late, what big deal breaks loose? Officials should make a decision based on the situation and allow entry, especially in special circumstances. The main purpose of democracy is of the people, by the people, and for the people," an 'X' user said.

Others advocated for the rules, alleging a lack of "seriousness" if a candidate was late.

"If you are not able to reach between 2 hours of window (11.30am to 1.30PM) then you are not serious for the exam," another user wrote.

Telangana Incident

A similar incident was caught on camera in Jagital, Telangana. Where a mother fell at the feet of exam officials requesting them allow her daughter's entry into an examination centre after arriving a few minutes late.

"For students and their families, years of hard work can depend on a single day. While rules must be followed, a delay of just a few minutes can sometimes turn dreams into despair," a user on 'X' wrote sharing the footage.

Other comments argued that punctuality is an important characteristic of medical practitioners and should be observed by NEET aspirants.

Bengaluru Incident

Video footage showed three students broke down in tears in front of an exam centre after arriving late. The students cited traffic constraints as the reason for the delay.

"Centre changes have affected many students. They may have done well in first attempt,did not get chance in second. Who's responsible? " an 'X' user wrote.

Netizens also pointed to the difficulties students face when giving exams in a centre situated in an unfamiliar area.

"When will the Government will understand that students are not robots and may face difficulties to approach exam centers, more so when the centers are at different cities and not known to them?" another user said.

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'X' user Aditya Jakki questioned the rule regarding on-time appearance, arguing that late attendance should not be an issue and the exam centres should instead emphasise screening candidates for cheating attempts.

"As long people can check students properly in terms of cheating slips and do phone jammings well, late examination attendance shouldn't be an issue," Jakki said.

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